PHILOMATH, OR (KPTV) - A Depoe Bay woman died in a head-on crash on Highway 20 west of Philomath.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Highway 223 at 8 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said Catherine Koch, 37, was driving west on Highway 20 when she collided with an eastbound loaded dump truck.
Koch was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were released about the crash, but deputies said there is no indication of alcohol or drugs being factors in this case.
The truck is owned by Riverbend Material Co. It was loaded with dirt and towing a trailer loaded with dirt.
Deputies said the truck driver is a 60-year-old man from Albany. His condition after the crash was not released.
Highway 20 was closed for 4 1/2 hours for an investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Deputy Doug Seirup at 541-766-6858 or doug.seirup@co.benton.or.us.
