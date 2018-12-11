CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office said an accomplice in a deadly shooting that happened Monday in Hazel Dell has been arrested.
On Monday, detectives located the suspect vehicle used in the shooting and identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect who drove the vehicle from the scene.
The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility and is facing a charge of second-degree accomplice to murder.
The suspect who fired the gun has not been found.
Deputies responded to the report of shots fired at around 2:30 p.m. in the Pacific 63 Center, located at Northeast Highway 99 and Minnehaha Street.
The sheriff's office said an 18-year-old man and at least two other people were sitting in a white Jeep when the shooting occurred; the suspect was standing outside the Jeep at the time.
The 18-year-old man, identified as Gage Allan Kiser, of Vancouver, died at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect left the scene before first responders arrived.
The sheriff's office believe the shooting may be drug-related, and that the suspect and Kiser knew each other.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office or contact Detective Fred Neiman Jr. via e-mail at Fred.NeimanJr@clark.wa.gov.
