CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he broke into a Rite Aid and stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 1:15 a.m., deputies were called out to an alarm at the Rite Aid, located at 12002 Southeast Sunnyside Road.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found a broken window in the front of the store.
The sheriff's office says a deputies located the suspect, identified as Tyler James Borkgren, 18, of Portland, behind a nearby Safeway store a short time later.
Deputies detained Borkgren and found $324 worth of stolen cigarettes from the Rite Aid break-in in his possession.
There had been a similar burglary on Feb. 12 at the same Rite Aid. According to the sheriff's office, Borkgren also admitted to committing that burglary.
During the Feb. 12 burglary, the sheriff's office says Borkgren broke a window, stole cigarettes and alcohol before fleeing the scene.
Borkgren was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
LOL, must be a slow news day when the headline is a burglary for 5 cartons of cigarrettes.
