MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the suspect involved in three separate crimes targeting a convenience store in Milwaukie was arrested thanks to tips from the public.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office asked for help identifying the suspect in three incidents that occurred within an eight-week period at Vista Market, located at 14666 Southeast River Road.
The first incident on July 15 involved a shoplifting, with the suspect working with an accomplice. The other two incidents, which happened on Aug. 28 and Sept. 6, involved an armed robbery and assaults on store personnel.
The sheriff's office said that authorities received a flood of tips from the public on Wednesday and were able to quickly identify the suspect and accomplice.
The suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, was arrested early Thursday morning following an interview with detectives. He was taken to the Clackamas County Juvenile & Intake Center and booked on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, and second-degree theft.
According to the sheriff's office, additional charges for the assaults on store personnel will be considered.
The accomplice, who has not been identified, will be referred to juvenile services.
The sheriff's office would like to thank the public for their help and say they are no longer seeking tips.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.