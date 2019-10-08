CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle died after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the boy was hit by a pickup truck at around 8:30 a.m. near Northeast 167th Avenue and Northeast 9th Street.
The sheriff's office said an initial investigation indicated that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on NE 9th and the bicyclist was traveling northbound on NE 167th, riding in the roadway. At a four-way intersection, the bicyclist rode directly into the path of the pickup truck and was hit.
The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say the man was taking his own child to school when the accident happened.
FOX 12 spoke with neighbors Tuesday afternoon who said the area is filled with kids who are heartbroken.
"I mean, my heart goes out to the family, obviously, and for the guy who hit, you know, the kid, I'm sure he's devastated, I'm sure it was an accident, " Jeff Sellers said.
Sellers lives just down the street from where the accident occurred.
"I go outside and I saw the tape and everything and it was shocking," Sellers said. "That has to be super, super terrible, tragic, you know, no one wants to see their kid go before them."
The sheriff's office said a further investigation will determine proximate causes of the crash. They say at this time, it appears the driver was not speeding.
