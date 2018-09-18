OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Jakob Esperum was last seen around 3 p.m. at Ogden Middle School, located at 14133 South Donovan Road.
The sheriff's office said it was reported that Esperum ran away from the school.
Around 12:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said Esperum was found safe and is back with his family.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.