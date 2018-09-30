PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies say a teenager died after a shooting in the Rock Creek neighborhood early Sunday.
Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court. They said initial reports were that someone had been shot during a fight at large party at that location.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local trauma hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspect fled the scene moments after the shooting. Deputies searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.
Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and no suspect information is available at this time.
Detectives would like to speak with people who attended the party or have information regarding the incident.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
