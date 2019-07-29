BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Clark County deputies are investigating a crash in Battle Ground that occurred Monday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 6:43 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northeast 199th Street and Northeast 167th Avenue.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed a 53-year-old woman was driving a Mazda sedan eastbound on NE 199th Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Volkswagen sedan that was southbound.
According to the sheriff's office, the Mazda was traveling at a sustained speed at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 17-year-old boy, was unconscious and suffering from severe injuries when medical personnel arrived to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Mazda was conscious and alert.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.
The CCSO Traffic Unit has responded to the scene.
NE 199th Street at NE 167th Avenue will be closed during the investigation.
