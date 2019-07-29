SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A teenager is recovering at a Salem hospital after being shot multiple times Sunday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
At around 9:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of gunshots being heard behind the Safeway located at 3380 Lancaster Drive Northeast.
The sheriff's office said as deputies were checking the area, a 16-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said the victim was interviewed, and deputies are continuing to investigate what happened.
No other information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.