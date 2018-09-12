CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man from Maine who was reported missing near Zigzag has been found safe.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Nathan Haynes was last seen on foot around 7:20 p.m. Monday in the area of Lolo Pass Road north of Highway 26.
The sheriff's office said on Thursday that Haynes was found and is safe.
No other information was released.
