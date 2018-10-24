LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened in Millersburg Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the crash, located on Old Salem Road near Kathryn Street, at around 9:45 a.m.
According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Alexander Sullivan was walking south on the west side of Old Salem Road when he was struck by a southbound 2006 Chevrolet pickup, which was converted into a food truck.
Sullivan was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver, identified as Juan Lopez-Palafox, 40, told deputies Sullivan had stumbled into the roadway in front of his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff’s office said there is no indication that Lopez-Palafox was under the influence of intoxicants.
According to the sheriff's office, Sullivan's phone was handed to medics by a gray-haired man, who was with a woman, and they may have some information on where the cell phone was located.
Deputies are still looking for any witnesses of the crash or who saw Sullivan walking before the crash on Old Salem Road.
If you have any information, please call the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 541-967-3911.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
