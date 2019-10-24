ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 89-year-old man died in a heavy machinery logging accident in southern Oregon, according to investigators.
Emergency crews responded to a logging site on private timber land about two miles southeast of Exit 6 on Interstate 5, south of Ashland, at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday.
Jackson County deputies said Russell Gilbert Elder, or Trail, was operating a skid-steer loader when it overturned on a slope. Elder was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to investigate the cause and manner of death. Deputies described it as an accident.
Elder was employed by Farmer Logging, according to investigators.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of what happened, which deputies said is standard procedure when a death occurs at a workplace.
