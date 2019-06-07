LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened near Scio Wednesday night.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to a crash on Rodgers Mountain Loop at around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found Hilbert Elliott, 85, dead inside a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, which was sitting next to the roadway where it came to a rest after hitting a tree.
According to the sheriff's office, it is unknown at this time if the crash was caused by a medical event or driver error.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
