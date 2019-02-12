ALSEA, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened in Alsea Monday afternoon.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on South Fork Road, just east of the intersection of Tobe Creek, at around 1:19 p.m.
An investigation revealed a 1995 blue Buick Regal was traveling east on South Ford Road when it left the road and rolled down an incline. It came to a rest about 15 feet from the Alsea River.
The driver, identified as 77-year-old William M. Johnson, of Alsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said speed and possible medical issues are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash. There was no indication that drugs or alcohol are factors.
Corvallis Fire and Alsea Rural Fire responded and assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
