BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man reported missing early Wednesday morning has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Jitendra Tare, 71, was reported missing after he walked away from an apartment near Southwest 163rd and West Baseline Road at around 1:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said Tare has dementia and was not familiar with the area.
At around 8:20 a.m., the sheriff's office said Tare was located and is safe.
No other details were released.
