CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) – Cowlitz County deputies say a man was shot Tuesday evening while sitting inside his home near Castle Rock.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says the 81-year-old lives in the 6400 block of West Side Highway, which is about three miles north of Castle Rock.
The man told deputies it was shortly after 6 p.m. when he heard a shot from outside his house and then realized a bullet had hit him in the shoulder.
The man was alone in the home at the time of the shooting and said he has no idea who would have shot him.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be OK.
Detectives are still processing the scene and talking with neighbors about what happened.
The sheriff’s office says there are no suspects at this point.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
