MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 67-year-old man who has dementia and was reported missing in Marion County has been located, deputies reported Thursday morning.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Adolfo Vasquez was last seen around 11:30 p.m. near a care facility in the 1000 block of 62nd Court Northeast, just east of Salem.
At 9:15 a.m., the sheriff's office tweeted at Vasquez was located and is safe.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.