CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist rider died in a crash on Highway 224 near Estacada Sunday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 3:21 p.m. at milepost 37.
An investigation revealed that a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the highway when they failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.
OSP said the motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Bailey Carlberg, of Tigard, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Estacada Fire, Clackamas Fire, AMR and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
