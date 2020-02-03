WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Washougal Sunday afternoon.
Prior to 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a rollover crash in the 34000 block of Southeast 20th Street.
The sheriff's office said a resident came upon the crash and discovered the driver in a Lexus SUV unresponsive.
The driver, identified as Marsha L. Feldstein, 72, of Washougal, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
According to the sheriff's office, an initial investigation revealed Feldstein's vehicle left the roadway, collided with a tree stump, and flipped onto its top.
The CCSO Traffic Unit responded and is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
