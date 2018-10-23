WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A woman reported missing in Wilsonville has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Maria Neri Peraza Interian, 67, was last seen in the area of Wilsonville Road and Ashland Loop at around 1 p.m. Monday. Maria said she was going to the store, but never returned.
According to police, Maria isn't familiar with the area and only speaks Spanish.
Just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Maria was located safe in Portland.
No other details have been released.
