MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Five people were taken to a hospital Friday morning following a crash near Molalla.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a single-vehicle crashed into a utility pole along South Molalla Avenue.
One adult and four children were taken to area hospitals by a combo of ground and air ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Portland General has responded to repair the utility pole.
The sheriff's office Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technician Team is also on scene.
South Molalla Avenue will closed between Highway 213 and South Sprague Road for several hours during the investigation and while the utility pole is repaired.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
