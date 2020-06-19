CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman died on the Clackamas River on Friday, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to a river rescue at 4:00 p.m. at Barton Park.
Deputies said three women were “in distress.”
A good Samaritan called 911 and helped pull at least one of them out of the water, the other one was rescued, but the third died at the scene, deputies said. One of the three was taken to the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing and no other information was given.
