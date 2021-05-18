Deputies: 1 seriously injured in crash at EB Fairview exit of I-84

FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – A person was transported to a hospital early Tuesday morning with serious injuries after a crash at the eastbound Fairview exit of Interstate 84, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to the exit and found a crash involving three vehicles, one of which had rolled over. Deputies have closed Northeast 207th Avenue to traffic between the interstate and Sandy Boulevard. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Traffic on I-84 is not impacted by the crash.
At least one victim of the crash was taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were described as serious. The person has not been identified and their current condition is not known.
MCSO tweeted photos of the crash scene, which showed the pickup truck that had rolled over.
At least one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. There are no impacts to I-84. NE 207th is temporarily closed between the freeway and Sandy Blvd. until the crash is cleared. pic.twitter.com/NBrKb9H7XK— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) May 18, 2021
This crash happened about 20 minutes after all lanes of I-84 were closed between Northeast 207th Avenue and Northeast Marine Drive while a person experiencing a mental health crisis by the interstate was being helped. That person was safely with medical personal and the interstate was reopened around 5:45 a.m.
