CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old driver was killed during a two-vehicle crash on Friday.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to the accident near Canby.
A witness told deputies a black SUV was attempting to pass a vehicle South Mulino Road when it hit a red sedan coming from the other lane.
The 17-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The red sedan had three people inside at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers, age 12 and 10, were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The sheriff’s office is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the tip line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-025118.