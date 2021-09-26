MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in a shooting just outside of Salem on Saturday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to a shooting on Tide Court Northeast and Surfwood Drive Northeast in the unincorporated area of Salem. Deputies and other local and state law enforcement responded. They detained multiple people and a vehicle reported to have fled the scene was located.

The sheriff’s office said two people were injured. A 10-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. A 31-year-old man is in stable condition.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Victor Ventura and 20-year-old Alejandro Ramirez Jr. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with:

Attempted murder

Unlawful use of a weapon

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

As of Sunday, both of the victims are reported to be in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to submit tips online or via text message by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.