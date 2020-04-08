CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning following a pursuit that started in Portland and ended in Happy Valley.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies assisted Portland police officers recover a stolen vehicle that ran from them at around 2 a.m.
The Happy Valley Police Department also assisted by using spike strips as the vehicle entered the city of Happy Valley.
After hitting the spike strips, the vehicle was forced to slow down and later crashed into a fence at a low speed, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies then positioned their patrol vehicles around the stolen vehicle.
The sheriff's office said K-9 Valli and her partner made sure the suspect driver did not run from the scene.
The suspect driver and a woman who was hiding in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody.
No further details have been released at this time.
