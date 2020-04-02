OTIS, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have arrested three people and are searching for another suspect they consider armed and dangerous after a carjacking in Otis, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At around 7:40 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call about a fight in progress near the 1400 block of North Bank Road. The caller reported about four to six people fighting on the side of the road.
The sheriff's office said the caller reported that there appeared to be two silver-colored vehicles associated with the fight.
A nearby sergeant arrived to the scene and contacted a group of three young adults. The group reported they had been robbed of their silver Toyota Camry at gunpoint.
The suspects fled the scene in the Camry and a silver Dodge Challenger.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies learned that both parties knew each other and the incident was not a random act.
The stolen Camry was later located just after 8 p.m. traveling on Southwest Bard Road in Lincoln City.
Lincoln City officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Allen Wright.
The sheriff's office said officers located a loaded .22 caliber rifle in the vehicle. The rifle matched the description of the gun used in the carjacking.
On Tuesday at around 3:41 p.m., a deputy located the Dodge Challenger southbound on Highway 101 near Cape Foulweather. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated and the driver, identified as 30-year-old Ruben Zamudio Jr., was taken into custody.
A third suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kimmia Kay Whittlinger, was arrested on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Grand Ronde Tribal Police assisted in the arrest.
Wright, Zamudio and Whittlinger were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
Wright is facing three counts of recklessly endangering, first-degree theft, menacing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, pointing a firearm at another, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree robbery.
Zamudio was booked on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, first-degree robbery, and criminal conspiracy.
Whittlinger is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery.
The sheriff's office said deputies are still searching for a fourth suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jacob Leeland Lunstedt.
Lunstedt should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about Lunstedt's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 541-265-4277.
