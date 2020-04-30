WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are investigating a serious crash that closed Highway 47 in Forest Grove Thursday morning.
At around 6:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 47, north of Northwest Martin Road.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured.
Two people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. The third person was transported by Life Flight.
Highway 47 was closed during the crash investigation. Detours were in place for NW Martin and NW Porter.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
