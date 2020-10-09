ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Deputies on Friday night responded to a report of a shooting involving a 3-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Southwest Millenium Terrace in Aloha. Family members of 3-year-old James Kenneth Lindquester called 911 to report that he had gotten a handgun out from a bedroom end table and shot himself in the head, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies along with Metro West and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue took over from the family and administered live-saving efforts. James was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
An autopsy will be conducted on October 10 at the Oregon Medical Examiner’s office, the sheriff’s office said.
Update: 3-year-old boy died at hospital following shooting https://t.co/qnQPuluRwn pic.twitter.com/h4XFjHqOE0— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) October 10, 2020
(2) comments
This is so sad because it could have been avoided. And now this precious child's life is on the line. If you have a gun, lock it up.
Barely a story here. What is the matter with these parents or guardians?
