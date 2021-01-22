Deputies: 91-year-old man killed in Bethany home; stepson arrested for murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 91-year-old man was killed in a Bethany home and his stepson was arrested on the charge of murder, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 16100 block of Northwest Canterwood Way at 12:49 a.m. Friday. A 911 caller reported a man at the home had been killed by a family member.
Gilbert Gutjahr, 91, was found injured at the scene. Deputies began life-saving efforts, but Gutjahr was pronounced dead.
Detectives identified 31-year-old Jacob Nebeker of Wilsonville as the suspect. Nebeker, who is Gutjahr’s stepson, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of second-degree murder.
He is being held in jail without bail.
No further information was released about the investigation, including a possible motive.
Anyone with information about Nebeker is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.