BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Albany man was arrested Wednesday after an online child predator sting by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office - citing an FBI release - said more children are home on digital devices during the COVID-19 pandemic and will potentially have an increased exposure to predators on sites that are popular with kids.
With that information, detectives posted on April 15 to a local online service posing as a minor.
The sheriff's office said Rolan Harvey Meyers, 35, sent multiple text messages to the undercover account and was told the girl was only 15 years old several times.
According to the sheriff's office, Meyers suggested meeting up with the girl after asking if both her parent's were gone.
On Wednesday, Meyers was on his way to meet the girl when deputies stopped him in Corvallis and took him into custody.
Meyers was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and attempted using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
Captain Don Rogers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office sent the following statement after Meyers' arrest: “At this time when our children are spending more time online, it is even more important we identify and hold accountable those individuals who choose to prey on our children. We encourage parents to have open and ongoing conversations about safe and appropriate online behavior, not just during our pandemic, but also when the Stay Home, Save Lives order is lifted.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Ok..so picture this; You're Rolan..and you're all giddy because you think you're going to score with a 15 year old, then..out of the blue, for seemingly no reason, you see the lights behind you and you think it's for someone else, so you pull over..and then the law pulls in behind you. So then you're wondering; What the ---- is this all about? And then when they ask for your ID, and you ask why you were pulled over..it's in THAT moment..that about the sickest feeling you've ever had overwhelms you, because you know then..it's not just a traffic violation. Ouch..smooth move Rolan.
Best comment I've read in quite some time, kudos.
