Deputies: Alcohol likely a factor in crash involving power pole on Hwy 99 near Sherwood

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies suspect alcohol was involved after a driver crashed into a power pole on Highway 99 Friday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
The single-car crash occurred on northbound Highway 99 south of Garland Road and caused powerlines to fall across the road, which impacted traffic in both directions, the sheriff’s office says.
According to PGE, the crash affected 6,000 customers in the area. Crews worked through the night to restore outages.
Drivers were asked to use alternate routes as deputies responded alongside Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
