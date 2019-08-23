ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect is facing attempted murder charges for a crash that injured a motorcyclist and passenger in Aloha.
The crash occurred at Southwest Blanton Street and 175th Avenue at 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Deputies arrived and found a man and woman on the street with severe injuries. They were provided care at the scene and then taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Investigators said the force of the crash threw the motorcycle around 100 feet.
The other driver left the scene, but witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle to deputies.
Investigators determined the driver was 25-year-old Stephen Matthew Lister. A warrant was obtained for Lister’s arrest Friday.
Lister was found on the 5800 block of Southwest 170th Avenue. After a standoff at the home, Lister was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Lister was booked into the Washington County Jail and deputies said he faces attempted murder charges. His bail was set at $500,000.
Deputies determined the suspect’s vehicle was a 2004 or 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, however it has not been found. Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503-629-0111.
A family member told FOX 12 that the victims were both in the ICU following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
