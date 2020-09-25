Deputies and troopers to join Portland police in response to planned weekend protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Changing course from their original stances earlier this week, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police will join the Portland Police Bureau this weekend for protests in the city.
Gov. Kate Brown was joined by PPB Chief Chuck Lovell, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton at a news conference Friday morning.
The four discussed law enforcement’s plans for several demonstrations scheduled in Portland Saturday. The sheriff’s office and state police will lead crowd management with PPB for a unified response to the protests.
The governor announced she was using executive authority to mobilize deputies and troopers to be in Portland for 48 hours.
Brown specifically stated her concern of violence over the weekend by “white supremist groups from out of town,” who are expected to be armed.
“The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views,” Brown said.
Brown said she conferred with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and said he agreed on the coordinated response.
Lovell announced large crowds are expected. He said the aim of the coordinated response is to keep protest groups separate.
Hampton directed the following message at those considering coming to Portland:
“If you want to come to Oregon, to Portland, to peacefully protest, to assemble, to voice your outrage, to voice your concern – we welcome you for that. If your job, if your intent, is to come to Oregon is to commit crimes, to provoke, to make people feel unsafe in their homes – we do not want you to come here.”
Both MCSO and OSP previously said they were not planning to join Portland police on Saturday, citing the city’s ban on tear gas for crowd control.
In a joint statement released after Friday’s news conference, MCSO and OSP wrote they “are committed to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. We strongly support the right to demonstrate and for people to use their individual and collective voices to express grief, outrage and a call for action.”
The agencies stated in part, “Protests are among the most difficult events to manage in policing today. Police have a responsibility to safeguard the right of people to assemble and engage in free speech, while balancing other rights guaranteed in our Constitution, including maintaining public order by preventing criminal behavior, such as assaults, rioting, arson and other illegal activity.”
The statement continues, saying the agencies “appreciate Governor Kate Brown’s decision this morning to use her executive authority… For all protests this weekend in Multnomah County, regardless of political affiliation, our message is clear, do not engage in criminal conduct. For people who attend the events, leave your weapons behind. Racism is not welcome in Oregon. Hate and division are not welcome in Oregon. Violence is not welcome in Oregon.”
Deputies, troopers and PPB officers will be “highly visible” to “keep the peace.”
At the news conference, Reese said “Our goal is to not make any arrests.”
Following the news conference, Wheeler released a statement saying, in part, "I want our entire community to know — first and foremost — our shared priority is to ensure and protect the safety and well-being of everyone in the face of rampant divisiveness and ongoing violence. Having a unified command structure uniting the resources of the state, the county and the city is a timely and appropriate response to the threat we face."
Wheeler also said, "I categorically condemn violence of all kinds by all people. But let me be clear, the alt-right and white supremacist groups organizing to come to Portland on Saturday present the greatest threat we’ve faced so far."
(17) comments
So wanton violence and destruction by the left is aok with Brown, but just having right wing people protesting is a no-no? What a disgusting hypocrite she is.
Where are all of these visitors staying, eating and shopping (for ammo)? Hope they bring lots of money and wealth to our suffering businesses.
Portland is a sanctuary city. In a sanctuary city, you only have to obey the laws you like, or, in this case, enforce the laws you like. It is clear that anyone arrested in the right wing demonstration has the right to have their charges dropped just as rioters have had for the past 100 days. Anything short of that is not "equal protection under the law".
Kate is back on the bandwagon with the "...they're coming into town looking for a fight" message, again... she's talking about the Proud Boys and their group, of course. I highly suspect that if any group moves in any direction tomorrow to confront the other group, it will be the Antifa/ anarchist group moving north, rather than the Proud Boy group moving south. I could see some of the Proud Boy/ Delta Park group doing a vehicle parade, maybe, but the Antifa group should not do what they did last time (throw things, block the bridges and roads, be jerks, etc.)...
Brown exercise her executive power ?? What does that mean ?? She does not have the power to order the Sheriff department to do anything !!! Does it mean she used her power to override Teds no tear gas order so that the other police agencies had some means to protect themselves ? If the Sheriff changed his mind only because Brown ordered him to he should be recalled for not understanding his duties and who he is responsible to !!!
“The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views,” Brown said. Brown what is it you and ted have allowed for the last 120 days?
What a load of nonsense blame it other people who haven't been rioting for 4 months straight...
Everything is Political with this governor.... How about just protecting Portlandanders from your thugs governor?
Governor Brown, one more thing. One definition of crazy which also applies to stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. That definition is the Governor, the mayor of Portland and the ineffective Portland Police Bureau, the laughing stock of law enforcement. "We are giving you a warning" firebomb, arson, killing. "We are giving you another warning". Looting, rioting. "If you don't stop we will give you another warning." LOL
Governor, just in case you have somehow overlooked the violence, killing, arson, looting and criminal activity over the past many months here is a refresher. The responsible parties are democrats, leftist and anarchists. Your own constituents. The hate, divisiveness and anger is coming from the left. The criminal activity is from the left, the attacks on the police are your democrat constituents and the ridiculous BLM movement. You are so blind by your idiotic liberal viewpoint that you cannot see the truth, even if it ran over your little pumpkin head.
Web you got that 100% right
"If your job, if your intent, is to come to Oregon is to commit crimes, to provoke, to make people feel unsafe in their homes – we do not want you to come here.”
Oh sure. Now Comrade Kate gets tough on patriotic citizens who likely will not be causing destruction. She has completely ignored the nightly crime committed by BLM and Antifa groups. The police are being turned into the SS if they attempt to disband peaceful protests.
Oh boy it's going to be cops against robbers.
Placing bets om the cops 100 to 1.
Trump 2020 and Beyond
Wheeler wants to treat the PPB like a Pitbull on a short leash by taking away your less lethal tools. Be sure - if someone gets injured the police and deputies will be to blame. Just like a dog that bites - Wheeler will "put you down." This is a no-win situation for the officers and deputies.
'Brown specifically stated her concern of violence over the weekend by “white supremist groups from out of town,” who are expected to be armed.
“The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views,” Brown said.' Yet Herr Fraulein Brown did not make one mention of the BLM and Antifa domestic terrorist organizations that have been destroying Portlandistan every night for the last 100+ nights. Or the fact that it was hers, Spineless Ted's and Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything about them" Hardesty's gross incompetence and ineptitude that that has got them to this point, instead of ending the riots at day 1.
Exactly !!
“The First Amendment does not give anyone license to hurt or kill someone because of opposing political views" Utter hypocrisy. She continually defends the actions of BLM, antifa and liberal rioters under the cover of the First Amendment. Police are hurt every night and someone was shot and killed. Yet nothing from Brown on that
Washington County and Clackamas County deputies are conspicuously absent. Well done. The last time you got involved the PPB dragged you into an expensive lawsuit. Do not accept consequences for Portland's poor decision making. Thank you again for staying out of it.
