BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Beaverton Sunday evening.
At around 7:50 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Southwest Ecole Avenue.
The sheriff's office said someone fired multiple rounds into a laundry room trash can. Some of the bullets went through the wall into an apartment.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
