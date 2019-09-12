MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted man was taken into custody Thursday after he fled from deputies while armed with a handgun, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says.
Robert Dailey, 38, was arrested by SWAT team members in the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive Southeast just after 4 p.m.
Deputies were searching for Dailey Thursday afternoon in the area of Elma Avenue and Durbin Avenue and said he was armed and dangerous.
Deputies said Dailey fled shortly after 12 p.m. as two Community Corrections deputies attempted to take him into custody on Elma Av SE near Munkers St SE. As deputies approached the suspect, he produced a handgun and fled into the residential neighborhood, the sheriff's office said.
Dailey is currently on post prison supervision for the unlawful possession of a firearm, according to deputies.
Houck, Mary Eyre, Roberts and Central Services in the Salem-Keizer School District were placed on lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted around 2:30 p.m.
