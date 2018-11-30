SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Marion County earlier this year has been arrested, according to deputies.
Lucias Rashuad Harris, 39, is allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred outside a Salem bar on April 14 that left two men dead. He allegedly committed the crime with three other suspects.
The other suspects were arrested in connection to the crime earlier this year; Harris was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies on April 14 responded to Bar Fly’s in the 400 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast and found two men with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital and one of them died; a short time later, a third man was found dead in a nearby parking lot.
One of the other suspects, Elijah Watterson, pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the case on Friday. The charges include attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm and rioting. Watterson was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The sheriff’s office says Harris is being hold in the Gwinnett County Jail in Lawrenceville, which is 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Deputies say he will remain in Georgia pending extradition to Oregon.
Harris faces three counts of attempted aggravated murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of riot.
Several agencies contributed to Harris’ arrest, including the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Oregon Department of Justice.
