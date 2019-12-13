KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of robbing a convenience store was arrested after a foot pursuit in Keizer Thursday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to 10 p.m., deputies were called to an armed robbery at Center Market, located at 9005 River Road North.
At the scene, the clerk told deputies that a man pointed a handgun at them and demanded money. The man then fled in a white Honda 2-door, heading toward Keizer.
A short time later, the sheriff's office said a Keizer police officer located the Honda unoccupied in a parking lot at Keizer Station.
The sheriff's office said the Honda had been reported as stolen to Salem police earlier in the day.
An officer spotted the suspect and a short foot pursuit ensued through the shopping center parking lots. The suspect, identified as Justin Lavalley, 39, of Dallas, was safely taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said a handgun was located in the area by a police K-9.
Lavalley was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and a parole violation.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Friday afternoon.
(1) comment
And still, you won't mount an investigation as to where these guns came from or how they came to be in the hands of the criminals? The media in Portland alone misses multiple chances a week to follow up on a completely untold and stonewalled story. You should be demanding statistics on the provenance of all these seized weapons.
