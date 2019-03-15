Deputies arrest 9 juveniles after large disturbance at Clark Co. middle school

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A large group of teenagers cursed at and threatened deputies Friday night at a Clark County middle school, resulting in nine arrests, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies responded to Gaiser Middle School in the 300 block of Northeast 99th Street around 5:40 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a fight between students who had attended a basketball tournament. The caller also said there was group of teenagers assaulting school officials who were trying to deal with those involved in the disturbance.
The sheriff’s office says three deputies responded and were immediately met with verbal hostilities from the group of 60 to 70 or more teenagers, including racial slurs, cursing, and death threats.
The deputies asked for additional resources and law enforcement members from the sheriff’s office, Washington State Patrol, and the Vancouver Police Department responded to help. At one point, a total of 33 police units were on scene attempting to gain control of the situation, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the group maintained their confrontational state with police and school officials and were ordered to leave school property. They were advised that failing to leave could result in their arrest for trespassing, the sheriff’s office says.
Several in the group refused to leave and nine juveniles were arrested on various charges, including trespass, fail to disperse, assault in the fourth degree, assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
One deputy during the response received minor injuries.
A Vancouver Public Schools spokesperson confirmed late Friday night that the disturbance occurred during a district eight-grade end-of-season basketball tournament. The spokesperson says the remainder of the the tournament was canceled and spectators and players were sent home.
