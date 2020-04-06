SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 34-year-old Salem man who barricaded himself at an apartment complex Monday night now faces charges including attempted assault.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the Cedar Court Apartments in the 3400 block of Silvercedar Place Northeast in unincorporated Salem.
The sheriff's office said deputies contacted the victim, who told them they were walking to their apartment when a neighbor armed with a knife ran down the stairs toward them.
The victim was able to get safely inside their home and called for help. The victim was not injured.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they attempted to communicate with the suspect who had since gone back into his apartment and barricaded himself.
The sheriff’s office said SWAT was called to the scene after initial attempts to convince the suspect to surrender were unsuccessful.
Just after 9:20 p.m., about three and a half hours after deputies were first called, the suspect exited his apartment and was taken into custody without incident.
While the situation was ongoing, deputies asked people who lived in the apartment complex to stay inside their home.
The suspect, identified as Eduardo Espinoza Lopez, was booked into the Marion County Jail.
He has been charged with second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(1) comment
Uh huh, and when is Eddie's deportation hearing?
