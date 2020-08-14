ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A 34-year-old man was arrested in Aloha early Thursday morning after deputies say he refused to come out of a home with several guns inside.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Wednesday night to a boarded-up vacant home at the corner of Southwest 174th Avenue and Southwest Arborcrest Way.
Neighbors had reported seeing a fire at the home and hearing explosions.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews also responded to the scene. Shortly after arriving, WCSO said firefighters and deputies retreated to a safe distance after an unknown man at the home threw an empty wine bottle and part of a shotgun at a deputy.
WCSO said the home is owned by an investment company and several “no trespassing” signs are posted on the property.
About 40 minutes after responding to the scene, deputies entered the home to speak with the man. He then told deputies he was refusing to come out from the crawlspace where he was hiding and planned to stay there all night.
While in the home, deputies found various guns and ammunition, including an AR-15 style rifle in a closet with two loaded magazines.
Not long after entering the home and seeing the firearms, deputies exited the home for safety reasons, WCSO said.
The Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) and the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) were then called in for help.
After more than five hours, the man was taken into custody without incident just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies identified the suspect as Richard Joseph Castaneda, of Beaverton.
WSCO said Castaneda told deputies that he was burning garbage inside the house to keep warm.
He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless burning, attempted assault on a public safety officer, criminal trespass with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Probably just took a wrong turn on his hunting trip.:)
Sure, let's REIMAGINE the police, and rely more on COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT. Dems are such children. The community involvement is to CALL THE POLICE and let them deal with it. How would anyone but the police and their resources be able to deal with a nut like this? What? You're going to send a couple of quasi security guards with pepper spray in to talk some sense into him and get him some counseling? Wow..Thank You WCSO and TVFD.
This guy obviously wasn't thinking, he should have know you can only get away with this in multnomah county.
