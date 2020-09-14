CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 31-year-old man was arrested after deputies said he shot another man in rural Clatsop County early Sunday morning.
At 2:13 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Knappa Dock Road.
When they arrived at the scene, deputies took the suspect, identified as Cody S. Roger of Knappa, into custody without incident.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Puerta, was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. His current condition is not known at this time.
Roger was booked into the Clatsop County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering and menacing.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
