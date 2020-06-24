MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County deputies with help from a Portland Police Bureau airplane and a Gresham police dog arrested a man they say fled across Interstate 84 and on foot into Bridal Veil Falls State Park last week.
Dennis Painter is facing charges including felony elude, reckless driving, criminal trespass in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance – meth, and parole violation.
The sheriff’s office says the incident began when two deputies tried to stop Painter while he was driving a truck westbound on I-84 near Dalton Point. They said Painter had failed to maintain a lane and had accelerated above the posted speed limit.
When deputies turned on their lights and siren, they say Painter accelerated and tried to flee westbound, creating a dangerous situation by exiting the interstate the wrong way up an on-ramp at Bridal Veil.
The deputies stopped their pursuit for safety reasons. An alert Oregon State Parks employee later directed them towards the Bridal Veil Post Office, where the deputies found Painter’s truck stuck on the railroad tracks below the viewpoint at Bridal Veil Falls State Park.
Additional deputies at this point arrived to help with the search, including the sergeant on shift, who got out on foot and walked down to the tracks west of the vehicle’s location. While he was down there the suspect emerged from the tree line but didn’t see the sergeant and broke into a full sprint toward him. He finally looked in the direction that he was running and spotting the man in green and disappeared into the trees at the base of the rock cliffs.
The sheriff’s office called in the Portland Police Bureau’s airplane for assistance and the Gresham Police Department’s on-duty K9 team to help, with the airplane located Painter on the top of a 60-foot cliff.
Deputies said at this point, Painter was exhausted, dehydrated, and was stuck.
“Deputies and Gresham Police Officers formed a team to climb up the steep and dangerous rock wall to assist the suspect down,” the sheriff’s office said. "After about 20 minutes of talking with the suspect, the deputies and officers were able to help him to safety.”
Painter was transported to Mount Hood Medical Center to be checked out before he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
