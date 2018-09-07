GOLD HILL, (OR) - A southern Oregon man is behind bars after assaulting a woman and then barricading himself inside a home with his two kids, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies arrested Cody Everett Banks, 25, of Gold Hill, after a three-hour standoff at the home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Gold Hill. Law enforcement responded just after 10 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident.
The woman who was allegedly assaulted met deputies outside the home and had injuries deputies believe were consistent with assault.
Banks told deputies he had a gun and refused to speak with them. He then barricaded himself inside his home with the couple’s two kids, the sheriff’s office says.
A SWAT team also responded. Neither deputies nor SWAT members were able to negotiation with Banks. Deputies later obtained a search warrant for the home, rushed in and arrested Banks without incident.
The kids were not hurt.
