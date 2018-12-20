POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old man was in possession of more than two pounds of methamphetamine when deputies arrested him earlier this week.
Carlos Delfin, of Salem, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station in the 5300 block of Salem-Dallas Highway on Monday.
The sheriff’s office says Delfin was arrested in connection to a Polk Interagency Narcotics Team investigation involving the wholesale distribution of methamphetamine in Polk County.
Delfin was found to be in possession of 953.3 grams of methamphetamine, deputies said. He is facing charges of unlawful possession and delivery of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.
The Polk Interagency Narcotics Team was assisted in their investigation by a police dog and handler, a deputy from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
