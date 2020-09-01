Deputies arrest suspect in Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire, over 500 acres burned

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Lane County Sherriff’s Office has arrested a person in connection with the Sweet Creek Fires, which have now burned more than 500 acres, according to fire authorities.
Elias Newton Pendergrass, 44, of Mapleton, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Pendergrass is facing charges including arson in the first degree.
Detectives and Oregon State Police worked in collaboration to investigate the fire in western Lane County that forced dozens of households to evacuate.
The Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire was first reported at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday as separate fires that merged into one fire, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. On Monday, ODF said the fire has burned over 500 acres of private forestland about 1 mile southeast of Mapleton. The fire is 0 percent contained and is burning in steep terrain on the south side of the Siuslaw River and burning south away from Mapleton, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said the case is being forwarded to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for review. Deputies on Tuesday thanked community members who they said called in and provided tips to investigators.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
