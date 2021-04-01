MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say they arrested two people after a carjacking and shooting at a Troutdale motel on Thursday morning.
Law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery and shots fired at 6:39 a.m. in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 1610 Northwest Frontage Road. When deputies arrived they found evidence of gunfire. The victim was not injured.
Deputies learned that the victim was approached in the parking lot by a suspect who was armed with a handgun and fired one round before stealing the victim’s grey 2008 BMW 5 series. The car was later located going westbound on Interstate 84 near Northeast 122nd Avenue.
The driver eventually stopped in the area of Southeast 87th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. That’s when Portland Police responded to the area and two suspects were arrested. They have been identified as Mahad Farah, 35, and Hung Cam Tat, 34. A firearm was also recovered during the investigation.
Police say the suspects and victim are known to each other and there is no threat to the public
Mahad Farah is charged with robbery in the first degree. Hung Cam Tat is charged with robbery in the first degree, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Both were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
