WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A man accused a stealing a cash register from a restaurant was arrested last week by deputies who recovered the register as well as the cat the suspect abandoned in a car.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported theft around 10 p.m. Friday at the Wilsonville Shari’s, located at 29690 Town Center Loop West. A cash register had been stolen.
A deputy, contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department, saw the suspect a few hours later in a white Chevy Impala.
CCSO identified the suspect as Michael Ronald Woods, 37, of Beaverton.
The deputy attempted to stop Woods, but a short chase ensued until the suspect crashed into a parked car.
Woods fled the scene on foot, the sheriff’s office said.
With the help of a Beaverton Police Department K-9, Woods was located.
During a search of the Chevy, deputies found the stolen cash register, multiple meth pipes as well as a surprise – a black cat.
The cat was promptly nicknamed “Asher” and was taken to the VCA Animal Hospital in Clackamas.
During the ride to the vet, Asher “took a cat-nap in the passenger seat of the patrol car.”
CCSO shared a video of Asher in the patrol car.
Woods was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree theft, hit and run and attempt to elude.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Woods and his alleged criminal activity to contact its tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference CCSO Case # 21-005702.
