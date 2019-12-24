Deputies: 2 arrested for possession of meth after search warrant served at Tillamook home

TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested for possession of meth after a search warrant was served at a Tillamook home on Monday.
At about 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Tillamook Narcotics Team, along with the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook City Police and an Oregon State Patrol K-9 unit, served a drug-related search warrant at 7560 S Prairie Rd.
Methamphetamine, cash, evidence of drug sales and firearms, including an NFA class III automatic weapon, were found during the search, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
53-year-old Duane Edward Bradish of Tillamook was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (two counts), delivery of methamphetamine (two counts), unlawful possession of a machine gun, and possession of heroin.
54-year-old Warren Scott Hunter of Tillamook was also arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Both were lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.
