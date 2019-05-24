CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after they say a middle school student in Cornelius was grabbed by an unknown male while walking home from school.
Staff at Neil Armstrong Middle School tell the sheriff's office that the student was grabbed while walking home from school Tuesday afternoon. The student was able to get away and was not hurt, according to deputies.
Investigators say the student was walking home after getting off a school bus and was grabbed from behind in the area of North 21st Avenue and North Holladay Street.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect is white or Hispanic and stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall.
He has black curly hair and a full beard and was seen getting into an older white van with a sliding door and tinted windows, according to deputies.
Deputies are asking for helping locating the van and identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.